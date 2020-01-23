Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stake Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of AON worth $30,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AON by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $212.99. 32,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $151.65 and a 1 year high of $212.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.