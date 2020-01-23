Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management has set its Q4 guidance at $0.62-0.66 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

