APIS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,752.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a total market cap of $14,509.00 and $197,752.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000555 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

