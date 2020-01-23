Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007474 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

