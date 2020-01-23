Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

