AppCoins Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $110,964.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.