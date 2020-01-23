Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Apple stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

