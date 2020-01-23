Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

