Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 12.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $34,353,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,147,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 123,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

