Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $1,392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

