APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APQ stock remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. APQ Global has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

APQ Global Company Profile

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

