Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY19 guidance at $4.62-4.68 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTV opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

