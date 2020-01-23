Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 74.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after buying an additional 872,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after buying an additional 128,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

