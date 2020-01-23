Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR) Critical Analysis

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -66.77% -20.25% -18.35% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $16.69 million 16.96 $64.01 million ($0.29) -28.57 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 14.53 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

