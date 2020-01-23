ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ARAW has a total market cap of $27,952.00 and $97.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011765 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

