Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $12.52 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and CoinBene. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, BitMart, Cobinhood, CoinBene, LBank, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.