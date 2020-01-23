Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 104,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.