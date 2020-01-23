Ardor Market Cap Tops $42.06 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. Ardor has a market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

