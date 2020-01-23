Argentum (ARG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

