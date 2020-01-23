Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Hits $26,680.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Arion has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $26,680.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,835,643 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

