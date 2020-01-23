Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $585,305.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $585,305.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,986,738 coins and its circulating supply is 117,672,476 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

