Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $260.66 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

