Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

