Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $2.11 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Cisco Systems comprises 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

