Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 78,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.56. The stock has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

