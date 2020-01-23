Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report sales of $121.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.60 million and the highest is $123.71 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $368.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.20 million to $371.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.50 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

ARLO stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,051.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.