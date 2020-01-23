Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

AWI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.35. 329,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

