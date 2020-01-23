Arqma Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $18,611.00 and approximately $488.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,317.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.03718869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00635138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00716620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00096750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010942 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00566258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,329,416 coins and its circulating supply is 3,284,872 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.