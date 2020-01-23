Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AJG opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

