Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises approximately 8.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $52,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

