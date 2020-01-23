Aryacoin (AYA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,768.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $386,267.00 and $8,768.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,350,517 coins and its circulating supply is 118,050,529 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.