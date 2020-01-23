Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.60. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

