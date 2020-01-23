ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASOS to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,197.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,841.94.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

