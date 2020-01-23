ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,197.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.94. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 105.92.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

