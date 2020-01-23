ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

ASC opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,841.94.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

