Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $440,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

