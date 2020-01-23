Aspen Technology (AZPN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN):

1/15/2020 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2019 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,705. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33.

Get Aspen Technology Inc alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 159,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.