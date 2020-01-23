Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 21,317 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of UDR by 99.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

