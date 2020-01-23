Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 61,431 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 286.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BWB opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.