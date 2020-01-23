Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,855 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

