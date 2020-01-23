Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 437,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

