Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 11,512 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

