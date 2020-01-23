Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 89,352 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

