Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $107.14 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.