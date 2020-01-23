Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

BG stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

