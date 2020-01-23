Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 6,670 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after buying an additional 1,505,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after buying an additional 775,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

