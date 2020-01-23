Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 58,586 Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

