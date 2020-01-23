Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $24,148,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.