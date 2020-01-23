Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.10 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,810 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 183,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,524 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

