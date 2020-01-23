Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

